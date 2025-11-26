DeKalb County to open warming centers as temperatures drop into the 30s

WARMING CENTER DEKALB
By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County is preparing to open several warming centers for residents who need a safe place to stay as temperatures fall into the 30s Wednesday night.

County officials say four warming center locations will be available over the next three nights, including sites in Atlanta, Chamblee, and Decatur. Transportation pick-ups begin at 6 p.m. for those who need a ride.

DeKalb is also partnering with Frontline Response International to provide Thanksgiving meals to guests on the holiday.

