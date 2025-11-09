DeKalb County to open warming centers as temperatures drop into 20s

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — As freezing temperatures move into metro Atlanta, DeKalb County officials are preparing to open warming centers beginning Sunday evening through Tuesday.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. each night, residents in need can seek shelter at several locations, including Frontline Response International on Gresham Road, St. Vincent de Paul on Chamblee Tucker Road, Mason Mill Recreation Center on McConnell Drive, Exchange Park Intergenerational Center on Columbia Drive, and the Golden Door Warming Center on Ember Drive.

County officials are urging anyone in need of transportation to the warming centers to visit the DeKalb County website for details.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s across the area through Tuesday.