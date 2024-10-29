Defendant in YSL RICO trial accepts plea deal

ATLANTA — One of the defendants in the YSL RICO trial has accepted a plea deal.

Quamarvious Nichols was one of 28 defendants named in the original indictment.

He has agreed to plead guilty to one count of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

In return, the judge will drop the murder charge, several weapons charges, and Nichols will be sentenced to 20 years. He will receive credit for the three years he has already served in prison. Seven of the twenty years will be served on probation.

Nichols was originally facing multiple charges which included murder. He is still charged with two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Nichols had been previously convicted of two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The Grammy-winning Atlanta rapper Young Thug, who is accused of being the leader of the YSL gang, has also been considering a plea deal. He has been in jail since May of 2022.