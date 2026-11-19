Decorating early for Christmas could boost your mental health, psychologist says

ATLANTA — Putting up holiday decorations early could do more than get you into the festive spirit. A psychologist says decorating your home for the holidays can have a positive impact on your mental health.

Dr. Beena Persaud, a psychologist at the Cleveland Clinic, says holiday decorations can create a comfortable and enjoyable environment that makes people feel safe, warm and cozy.

Persaud explains that our surroundings can influence our mental well-being more than many people realize.

However, she cautions against comparing your holiday decorations to what others share online, especially on social media.

“Something that we have to be careful with is comparison; I see this a lot too on social media. You could watch somebody and they’ll have seven trees up in their house, and so the idea is you need to find something that is genuine and authentic to you,” Persaud said.

While decorating can help create a positive atmosphere, Persaud acknowledges that the holiday season can also bring feelings of loneliness for some people.

She encourages those struggling during the holidays to maintain connections with loved ones and seek additional support when needed.