Decatur launches firefighter training program for high school students

DECATUR, GA — The City of Decatur Fire Department is partnering with Decatur High School’s Career Academy on a new program designed to prepare students for careers in the fire service while helping address a firefighter shortage.

Fire Chief Toni Washington says the firefighter apprenticeship program will allow students to earn their firefighter certification while still in high school.

“We wanted to develop some kind of firefighter apprenticeship program, which students will be able to get their firefighter certification while they’re in high school,” Washington said.

Washington says the department is facing a shortage of applicants and hopes the program will help build a pipeline of future firefighters.

“Its a shortage and we’re actively looking for people so we have open positions,” Washington said.

Students in the program will complete physical training and hands-on practice while working toward their certification.

“They come to us with the certification that cuts out probably about 14 weeks of training that you can start working instead of going to school,” Washington said.

Washington says Decatur firefighters complete more than 249 hours of training each year.

“Here in Decatur our firefighters average over 249 hours each annually of training,” Washington said.

Washington says the department hopes the program will eventually help increase staffing while giving students the opportunity to begin working immediately after graduating from high school.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.