Decatur breaks ground on $8.5M square renovation ahead of 2026 World Cup

DECATUR, GA — A major improvement project is officially underway in the heart of Decatur as city leaders broke ground Thursday morning on an $8.5 million overhaul of the Decatur Square. The initiative is aimed at preparing the area for an expected influx of visitors during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

City officials say the upgrades will enhance public amenities and better accommodate crowds passing through the busy MARTA station located beneath the square. The project is being funded through Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) dollars.

“It’s not like we have a couple years to get this done, we have a very tight 10-month timeline,” said City Commissioner Tony Powers, who emphasized the urgency of completing the upgrades before next year’s international event.

Planned improvements include a new performing arts stage, expanded open spaces, a children’s play area, and permanent public restrooms. The project also involves the demolition of the well-known gazebo in front of the historic courthouse.

“This is our forever front porch for the next 40 years or so,” Powers said, calling the transformation a long-term investment in Decatur’s public space.

Deputy City Manager David Junger noted that the upgrades will stretch into North McDonough Street and include sustainable features. “The new performing arts stage, the new restroom facilities, a play area, and expansion of amenities onto North McDonough Street, featuring green infrastructure and upgrades to the MARTA plaza including landscape and hardscape,” Junger said.

Construction is expected to be completed within 10 months, just in time to welcome World Cup visitors in 2026.

