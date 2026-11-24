Deadline to apply for tax credit that benefits kids aging out of Georgia foster care approaches

Metro Atlanta non-profit starts new program to pair teens with mentorship, keep out of foster care

ATLANTA — You have until the end of the year to take advantage of a tax credit benefiting kids aging out of the Georgia’s foster care system.

Wellroot Family Services President and CEO Allison Ashe says there’s a lot of money left on the table.

“Each year, we have not fully leveraged all of the tax credit money available,” Ashe said. “This year, there is still $17 million available that could be supporting young people who have aged out of foster care.”

The fostering success tax credit allows you to lower your state tax liability through donations to more than two dozen approved organizations.

Wellroot Family Services said it continues to advocate for increased support for foster families to address the ongoing shortage.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSB Radio News for updates.