Dates announced for 2024 Braves Fest at Truist Park Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates his grand slam home run in the dugout with teammates during the second inning at Dodger Stadium on August 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The popular Atlanta Braves fan festival is coming back in January and tickets can be reserved starting Monday.

The team announced that next year’s Braves Fest weekend will take place on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, with the gala set for Friday followed by the main event on Saturday.

According to The Atlanta Journal Constitution, the Braves Fest Gala will be the “premier fundraiser for the Atlanta Braves Foundation.”

The AJC adds that ticketed guests will have access to a number of festivities, including a bourbon tasting bar in the dugout. “There will be a chance to meet Braves players and memorabilia and exclusive experiences will be auctioned off to raise funds for the foundation,” AJC Sports staffers write. “A limited number of VIP tickets that include special access to the Truist Club lounge, will go on sale Monday at noon at braves.com/gala.”

On Saturday, Jan. 27, fans can interact with players and coaches at Braves Fest with “autograph sessions, photo opportunities, kids activities, gaming sessions, Q&A panels and baseball clinics,” The AJC reports. “It is a free event but requires a ticket for entry to the ballpark.”

You can buy your tickets now at braves.com/bravesfest . Some Braves Fest events, including autographs, will require an additional fee. All proceeds reportedly benefit the Atlanta Braves Foundation. Tickets for autographs sessions also went on sale Monday at noon. “Each autograph session will be $100 per person and will include two Atlanta Braves players,” The AJC adds. Read more here.

So far, these are the Braves players that are scheduled to appear for autograph sessions:

10:30am: Spencer Strider

10:30am: Bryce Elder & A.J. Minter

12:00pm: Tyler Matzek & Sean Murphy

12:00pm: Dylan Dodd & Michael Harris II

12:00pm: Orlando Arcia

1:30pm: Travis d’Arnaud & Brian Snitker

3:00pm: Austin Riley

3:00pm: Matt Olson

3:00pm: Ozzie Albies & Ian Anderson

WSB-TV’s Courtney Martinez and The Atlanta Journal Constitution contributed to this story

©2023 Cox Media Group