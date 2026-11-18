Crews working to repair water main break in Johns Creek

Water main break causes outage in several Johns Creek neighborhoods

JOHNS CREEK, GA — A water main break in the metro Atlanta area is impacting nearby neighborhoods on Wednesday.

Utility crews are responding to a water main break in Johns Creek near the area of Parsons Road, west of Medlock Bridge Road near Wake Forrest Run.

The water main break is impacting traffic and water service to those along Parsons Road between Blackbrook Drive and Hampstead Way.

It is unclear when water service will be restored to the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSB Radio News for updates.