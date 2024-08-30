Crash on I-75 causes barrels of brake fluid to explode in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County and Marietta firefighters are responding to the scene of a truck crash on Interstate 75 South where a truck carrying barrels of brake fluid crashed, causing the vehicle to catch fire and the barrels to leak, then explode.

The Cobb County Fire Department said that a semi-truck was hauling the barrels of brake fluid when it crashed into a support beam under the Delk bridge at the I-75 SB and Delk Road at Exit 261.

“The truck then caught fire and the cargo barrels began leaking, burning, and exploding. The fire has been extinguished, Cobb HazMat team is mitigating the chemical spill,” fire officials said.

NW Express Lanes failed to open by 5:00 a.m., but finally opened at 7:30 a.m., so that was not not a viable alternate. Commuters were encouraged to use Hwy 41/Cobb Pkwy. All lanes except the right lane opened at 7:30 a.m., also.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the driver appears uninjured at this time, according to the fire department.

Video shows aftermath of barrels of brake fluid exploding on I-75 in Cobb County (Courtesy of Cobb County)











