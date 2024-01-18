Couple gifts Spelman College with historic $100M donation

ATLANTA — One of the largest single donations ever gifted to an HBCU is coming to Atlanta’s Spelman College - $100 million to be exact.

On Thursday, the university announced a $100 million gift from businesswoman and philanthropist Ronda Stryker and her husband, William Johnston, Chairman of Greenleaf Trust.

The donation comes as the school celebrates its official naming and 100th year.

According to a release, $75 million of the $100 million will go to scholarships for future students, while helping to ease the financial burden that stops qualified students from enrolling at Spelman.

The remaining $25 million will be used to expand an academic focus on public policy and democracy, improve student housing and provide flexible funding to meet critical strategic needs.

Since 1997, Stryker has been a Spelman College Trustee. Officials say she has worked for years to empower women through higher education and advance opportunities for additional marginalized groups.

“This gift is a critical step in our school’s mission to eliminate financial barriers to starting and finishing a Spelman education,” Dr. Helene Gayle, president of Spelman College, said in a statement. “We can’t thank Ronda Stryker enough for her selflessness and support as both a trustee and friend. There’s no doubt that Spelman College is better because of her.”

The college celebrated the announcement of Stryker and Johnston’s gift at a ceremony this week.

