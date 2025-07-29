Cooling Centers to open in metro Atlanta due to extreme heat

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — As the National Weather Service expects heat indices to exceed 100 degrees on Tuesday, several metro Atlanta cities are helping provide relief to residents by opening cooling centers.
According to the National Weather Service, “widespread heat indices in the 103 to 112 degree range are expected in north and central Georgia today.”
A list of available metro Atlanta cooling centers includes:
- Selena S. Butler Park, 98 William Holmes Borders Sr. Dr, Atlanta
- Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta
- Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Dr., Decatur
- Tobie Grant Recreation Center, 593 Parkdale Dr., Scottdale
- Exchange Park Intergeneration Center, 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur
- DeKalb-Atlanta Human Services Complex – 30 Warren Street, Atlanta
Bottled water will be provided at cooling centers, officials say. Anyone who needs transportation to the cooling centers can contact (404) 817-3502.
Officials say DeKalb County libraries will also serve as cooling centers. Make sure to check hours of operation ahead of time.
More than half of the United States including much of the southeast was under some form of heat alert on Monday.
Georgia leaders are also encouraging pet and livestock owners to take precautions during extreme heat.
The Georgia Emergency Management Agency also provided helpful heat safety tips.
Here are some helpful safety tips:
- Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.
- Drink plenty of fluids and replace salts and minerals in your body. Anyone on a fluid-restricted diet or who has a problem with fluid retention should consult a doctor before increasing liquid intake. People with epilepsy or heart, kidney, or liver disease should also consult a doctor before increasing liquid intake. A sports beverage can replace the salt and minerals you lose in sweat. Avoid using salt tablets unless directed to do so by a physician.
- Limit intake of alcoholic beverages.
- Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible. Protect face and head by wearing a wide-brimmed hat.
- Spend time in air-conditioned places. If you cannot afford an air conditioner, spend some time each day in an air-conditioned environment such as public libraries, shopping malls or other indoor public spaces.
- Stay on the lowest floor, out of the sunshine if air conditioning is not available.
- Check on family, friends, and neighbors who do not have air conditioning and who spend much of their time alone.
- Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.
- Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat, and take frequent breaks.