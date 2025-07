Cooling centers open in Clayton County due to the extreme heat

As temperatures warm up, Clayton County is opening a number of cooling centers.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — As temperatures warm up, Clayton County is opening a number of cooling centers.

Clayton County’s Crisis Communication Officer Jamie Carlington says the cooling centers will be open from 9 a.m. -6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at all parks and recreation centers in the county.

On Sunday, when the cooling centers are closed, community partner Hearts to Nourish Hope will be open in Riverdale.

There are five centers open across the county.