‘Coolest Thing Made in Georgia’ contest winner announced

ATLANTA — The Georgia Chamber of Commerce has named the winner of their “Coolest Thing Made in Georgia” competition.

The C-130J Super Hercules made by Lockheed Martin in Marietta is the inaugural winner.

Lockheed’s Vice President and General Manager of Air Mobility and Maritime Missions Roderick McLean says they’ve been building the plane for 70 years here in Georgia and is the is the latest iteration of C-130.

The C-130J Super Hercules is a tactical airplane trusted by 28 operators in 23 countries.

Commenting on the win, McLean says:

“We’re proud the C-130J has been voted the Coolest Thing Made in Georgia. The Super Hercules’ rugged versatility and ability to go where most airplanes can’t or wouldn’t dare is certainly something that is cool as is its 54 world aviation records and ability to support 20 different missions. The C-130 is a testament to American manufacturing excellence, Georgia’s global leadership in aerospace, and unparalleled community support. In addition, we are honored to provide a capability that our brave operators and maintainers across the globe have effectively utilized to accomplish a variety of challenging missions from the Arctic to the Himalayas. As our 70-plus years of continuous production reflects, the C-130 is truly built to deliver and built to last.”

The statewide competition had 64 entries.

The other finalist was an air taxi made by Archer in Covington.