Now Playing
KISS104 FM
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: October 17, 2018

Convoy of Care: Here’s how you can help Hurricane Michael victims

Comments

ATLANTA, Ga. - Join us for our "Convoy of Care," happening October 19th at 10 a.m., we’ll be gathering your donations for Hurricane Michael victims. 

Caring for Others is partnering with The Atlanta Journal Constitution, Channel 2 WSB-TV, News 95.5 and AM750 WSB, B98.5, KISS 104.1 and 97.1 FM to help the flood-ravaged communities of South Georgia.

Once again our non-profit partner is  Caring 4 Others. Their mission is to dress people in need in new clothes and people in south Georgia need clothing. Their warehouse is ready to go with goods.

We also have support from law enforcement. The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the Georgia Sheriff’s Association, and the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police. Our tractor trailers ready to roll are from Atlanta Peach Movers and the Georgia Motor Trucking Association

The radio stations, newspaper, and TV station are all owned by Atlanta-based Cox Media Group.

We will collect bottled water, non-perishable food items, and cleaning supplies at two locations during our one day drive event.

Collections will be accepted Friday, October 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

We are asking for 3 items:

• Bottled Water
• Household Cleaning Supplies
• Non-perishable food items

    Drop off locations:

    1. WSB Studios (Click here for directions)
    1601 West Peachtree Street, NE
    Atlanta, GA 30309
    10am – 6pm

    2. Caring 4 Others (Click here for directions)

    3537 Browns Mill Road 
    Atlanta, GA 30354 
    10am-6pm

    For those who are unable to make it to one of the drop off locations and would rather make a monetary donation

    for victims of Hurricane Michael, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RedCross or text the word MICHEAL to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

    You can also donate to Americares, who work with partners in the area and deploy an emergency team to provide immediate support for healthcare. click here to donate online.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

     
     
    View All
     

    Mobile Apps

    Take www.kiss104fm.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

    Download on the Apple App Store

    Amazon Alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

    Enable

    © 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
    Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

    Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

    LISTEN LIVE