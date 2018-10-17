Convoy of Care: Here’s how you can help Hurricane Michael victims

ATLANTA, Ga. - Join us for our "Convoy of Care," happening October 19th at 10 a.m., we’ll be gathering your donations for Hurricane Michael victims.

Caring for Others is partnering with The Atlanta Journal Constitution, Channel 2 WSB-TV, News 95.5 and AM750 WSB, B98.5, KISS 104.1 and 97.1 FM to help the flood-ravaged communities of South Georgia.

Once again our non-profit partner is Caring 4 Others. Their mission is to dress people in need in new clothes and people in south Georgia need clothing. Their warehouse is ready to go with goods.

We also have support from law enforcement. The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the Georgia Sheriff’s Association, and the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police. Our tractor trailers ready to roll are from Atlanta Peach Movers and the Georgia Motor Trucking Association.

The radio stations, newspaper, and TV station are all owned by Atlanta-based Cox Media Group.

We will collect bottled water, non-perishable food items, and cleaning supplies at two locations during our one day drive event.

Collections will be accepted Friday, October 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

We are asking for 3 items:



• Bottled Water

• Household Cleaning Supplies

• Non-perishable food items

Drop off locations:

1. WSB Studios (Click here for directions)

1601 West Peachtree Street, NE

Atlanta, GA 30309

10am – 6pm

2. Caring 4 Others (Click here for directions)



3537 Browns Mill Road

Atlanta, GA 30354

10am-6pm

For those who are unable to make it to one of the drop off locations and would rather make a monetary donation

for victims of Hurricane Michael, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RedCross or text the word MICHEAL to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

You can also donate to Americares, who work with partners in the area and deploy an emergency team to provide immediate support for healthcare. click here to donate online.