Construction continues on “Lulah Hills” project at former North DeKalb Mall

plans for the new "Lulah Hills Credit: Edens

DEACTUR, GA — Developers behind the Lulah Hills project say construction is now moving upward on the mixed-use development planned for the site of the former North DeKalb Mall.

The large-scale project required the demolition and removal of materials from the mall property before construction could begin. Demolition of North DeKalb Mall started in July 2024.

Developers say the project is one of the first full redevelopments of a former urban mall in Georgia.

When finished, Lulah Hills is expected to include about 2.5 million square feet of retail space, housing and greenspace.

Plans for the development also include a hotel, apartments and townhomes. Officials say the project will bring nearly 2,000 new housing units to the area, with most of them expected to be apartments.

The first phases of retail and residential space are expected to open next year.

On Wednesday, March 4, EDENS announced several tenants that will be part of the shopping center, including Anthropologie, Design Within Reach, Herman Miller, Solidcore, Firepit Pizza Tavern, Honeysuckle Gelato, Les Mains Nail Bar and LaserAway.

“We’re excited to partner with this best-in-class group of retailers as Lulah Hills takes shape as a vibrant, connected neighborhood,” said Herbert Ames, managing director at EDENS.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.