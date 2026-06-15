Concern grows over plan to move Olympic Cauldron in Atlanta

19 Jul 1996: The Olympic Flame burns above the Olympic Stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Preservation Center is raising concerns over plans to move the Olympic Cauldron from its longtime location in Summerhill to Centennial Olympic Park.

Georgia State University, which owns the property, announced last week it plans to relocate the top portion of the Olympic flame to Centennial Olympic Park.

The cauldron has been located in the Summerhill neighborhood near the former Olympic Stadium site since the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.

Atlanta Preservation Center Executive Director David Mitchell said the landmark belongs in its current location.

“When you think of all the greatest things that have occurred, the Olympics were a big stamp on that neighborhood’s identity,” Mitchell said.

While the cauldron is moving, officials said the tower structure and Olympic rings bridge will remain in Summerhill.

“Its almost like kind of taking the arms and head off the Statue of Liberty and putting them in one of the five boroughs and leaving the statue with no arms and head where it is and saying that you know its still the same thing,” Mitchell said.

Officials said the move is intended to celebrate Atlanta’s Olympic heritage and invest in the community’s future.

It is unclear when the relocation will take place.