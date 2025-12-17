Community rallies around DeKalb County firefighter recovering from on-the-job crash

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Colleagues are rallying around a DeKalb County firefighter who’s recovering after a devastating on-the-job crash.

DeKalb County Professional Firefighters Union President Wyatt Perdomo says Eboni Kennedy was the most seriously hurt in the December 5 wreck.

She’s one of three firefighters injured.

“Very tragic. The unit was responding to a medical call. While enroute to the call, the fire engine left the roadway and spun out, hitting a tree,” said Perdomo.

He says Kennedy has multiple injuries and had to have one leg amputated, but her spirits remain high.

The union is raising funds to help cover her medical bills through a GoFundMe campaign and plans an in-person event in January.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.