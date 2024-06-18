Community raises more than $40k for survivors of devastating fire that killed 6, including 3 kids

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a devastating fire early Monday morning that killed six people in Coweta County.

The tragedy unfolded early Monday morning along Macedonia Road, just north of Newnan. Five people managed to escape and were taken to the hospital.

At the Newnan Police Department Tuesday donations were pouring in for the fire survivors. The police department has opened its lobby for clothing, food, baby supplies, and other necessities.

County officials have not yet identified the family members, but said those who died ranged in age from six to 74 years old.

For the community, it’s another tough day of mourning and coming together.

Neighbor David Wrighter, who has lived in the area for 25 years, described the heartbreak he feels for the children who did not survive.

“I knew the kids a little better. I would talk to the kids, especially the six-year-old. Like I said, he would come down and play with the neighbor’s kids,” Wrighter said.

His son and son-in-law ran toward the flames Monday morning in an attempt to help.

They found five survivors, including a baby and toddler, in the yard.

The three boys—aged six, twelve, and thirteen—did not survive, nor did a 36-year-old woman and a 74-year-old couple.

“I feel bad for the kids. I feel bad for all of them, but the kids were the ones who were down here the most. They’d be all through the neighborhood playing with the neighbors’ kids,” Wrighter said.

A relative sent a statement on behalf of the family:

“We appreciate the outpouring of love and prayer during this most difficult time. We cannot begin to know where to start in rebuilding. Right now we are asking for prayers and privacy as we navigate this unimaginable tragedy.”

Coweta County officials stated that a thorough investigation will take time, though the fire itself spread quickly and caused immense destruction. Now, the community is left in silence, grappling with the loss.

You can donate to the GoFundMe HERE.