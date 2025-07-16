College Park nonprofit helping cats from condemned apartment find new homes

COLLEGE PARK, GA — Residents of a College Park apartment complex had to pack up and leave in a hurry when the landlord suddenly canceled all leases back in March.

Now, the volunteer group Tri-Cities Friends of Kitties is rescuing the cats that were left behind at the condemned Chelsea Gardens.

Sydney Nettle-Coates, a volunteer with Tri-Cities Friends of Kitties, says they’re trying to re-unite the cats with their owners when possible, but she says more than a dozen need a new home.

If you’re interested in helping out the kitties, go to the Tri-Cities Friends of Kitties website.