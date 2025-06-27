College Park breaks ground on affordable housing complex near airport

COLLEGE PARK, GA — Construction is now underway on a major affordable housing project aimed at revitalizing the Godby Road corridor near Atlanta’s airport.

The new development, named “Blue Sky,” will feature six buildings and 180 units, offering affordable housing options for residents on the southside of the city. The complex is expected to begin welcoming tenants by next summer.

Councilwoman Tracie Arnold says the project is deeply personal and marks a turning point for the community.

“For me, it’s to elevate the community, to provide some more housing options for individuals to move to the southside of the city,” Arnold said.

Blue Sky is part of a broader smart growth initiative aimed at attracting both residents and businesses to College Park. A new city park is also planned for the area.

“Historically, people who worked for the airport, especially AirTran and Eastern, that was the place to live,” Arnold added. “We want to make sure that we restore Godby Road to its glory.”

The project is part of ongoing efforts to boost housing and redevelopment on the city’s southside.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story