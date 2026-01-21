Cold Arctic air, winter storm could impact metro Atlanta and north Georgia this weekend

ATLANTA — Cold Arctic air is expected to move south this weekend, bringing very cold temperatures and the potential for an impactful winter storm across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

Forecasters say winter precipitation could begin during the day Saturday and continue through at least Sunday evening, with the heaviest impacts expected between Saturday night and late Sunday afternoon. While it is still early in the forecast period, there is concern that significant snow, sleet, or freezing rain could develop.

If ice, sleet, or snow falls, the primary impacts would likely be hazardous travel conditions. Winter storms can also bring power outages and business closures, with possible impacts to some school districts depending on how the wintry mix develops.

Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing in parts of north Georgia early Saturday, with colder air spreading across the rest of the region as the day progresses. Forecast models currently estimate total precipitation amounts of one to two inches across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

WSB Radio will continue to monitor the forecast closely as the weekend approaches and provide updates as conditions become clearer.

