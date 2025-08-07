Cobb County launches NextGen 911 system to improve emergency response

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County has officially transitioned to a new high-tech 911 system known as Next Generation 911, a move officials say will significantly enhance emergency response and communication.

The upgraded system allows for more accurate call routing, meaning callers will be connected to the correct dispatch center faster. It also enables residents to send not just voice calls and text messages, but also photos and videos to dispatchers.

“All of these changes were made with our citizens in mind, with our responders in mind, and making sure that we can provide the best service to them,” said Desmond Harris with Cobb Emergency Communications.

Harris noted that the NextGen 911 system has been in development for nearly a decade and is designed to make responses smarter, faster, and more reliable. “It helps us get more accurate location information, enhance call routing, and reduce the need for call transfers,” he explained.

Officials also say the new system is built to be more resilient during natural disasters or major incidents, helping maintain service when it’s needed most.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story