Co-founder of Dragon Con accused of child molestation, sentenced to prison

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — The Co-Founder of Dragon Con has been sentenced to five years in prison after a Gwinnett County jury found him guilty of child molestation.

Officials say Edward Kramer was initially arrested in 2000, after being accused of molesting three boys in a Duluth home.

Kramer eventually entered a plea under the Georgia First Offender Act and was sentenced to house arrest.

According to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office, Kramer violated his probation by taking pictures of children, communicating with young boys on social media and viewing child porn.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSB Radio News for updates.