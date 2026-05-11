“Click It or Ticket” campaign begins across Georgia ahead of Memorial Day

ATLANTA — Law enforcement agencies across Georgia are increasing patrols as part of the annual “Click It or Ticket” seat belt enforcement campaign ahead of Memorial Day travel.

The campaign begins May 11 and runs through May 31.

Officials say the effort is aimed at increasing seat belt use and reducing deadly crashes during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

According to traffic safety officials, a person in the United States dies every 54 minutes in a crash involving someone not wearing a seat belt.

Data from last year also shows more than 60% of people killed on Georgia roadways were either not wearing a seat belt or their seat belt use was unknown.