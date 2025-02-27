Clayton County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scams

CLAYTON COUNTY Ga — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a surge in scams involving con artists posing as deputies, federal agents, or bonding agents in an attempt to extract payments over the phone or online.

Sheriff Levon Allen warns that these scams take many forms, including recent toll scams and fraudulent claims that individuals must pay to have warrants removed or to secure the release of someone from jail. In some cases, scammers are using caller ID spoofing to display actual sheriff’s office phone numbers, making their calls appear legitimate.

Sheriff Allen emphasizes that his department will never solicit payments over the phone, through online payment apps, or via money orders. Residents are advised to be wary of requests for payment through platforms such as Venmo, Zelle, Cash App, Google Pay, or Apple Pay. Additionally, the sheriff reassures the public that they will never be asked to purchase a money order from stores like Walgreens or CVS to resolve legal matters.

The sheriff’s office has received reports of scammers falsely claiming that victims have missed jury duty or must pay to clear a warrant. Authorities urge residents to verify any legal concerns by contacting the sheriff’s office directly rather than responding to unsolicited calls.

Sheriff Allen encourages the public to report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement. If in doubt, individuals should independently verify claims before making any payments to avoid falling victim to these scams.