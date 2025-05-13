City of Winder has winning water, the best in the state

WINDER, GA — Winder water is the best tasting in the state.

The city provided a water sample from the Highway 53 water treatment plant and beat 16 other utilities to win best-tasting tap water in Georgia.

They will now compete in the American Water Works Association’s national competition this June in Denver, Colorado.

Winder Mayor Jimmy Terrell says it’s an honor, but not the first time the city won. They first won the award seven years ago.

Terrell says they won one award for procedures, and the other for good taste. He says it’s a proud moment.

“We’re just tickled to death to be where we are today, and have the best tasting tap water in Georgia.”