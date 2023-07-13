City of Atlanta wants to add new laws limiting using rap lyrics in a trial

ATLANTA — It’s been six months since proceedings for the “Young Slime Life” trial started in Atlanta and this week, the City Council made moves to add new laws limiting the use of rap lyrics in a trial.

City Council members passed a resolution to ban using rap lyrics as evidence unless the court says they are relevant.

In a press release from the city council, it stated it has taken steps toward ensuring fair legal proceedings by passing crucial resolutions.

“Led by District 12 Council member Antonio Lewis, has taken a proactive step toward ensuring fair and just legal proceedings by passing a crucial resolution. The legislation urges the Georgia General Assembly to review and amend its statutes, specifically Title 17, Chapter 7 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, to explicitly limit the use of rap lyrics as evidence in criminal trials,” the release stated.

The city council said the resolution introduced by Lewis reflects a “growing national conversation regarding the fairness and equity of the criminal justice system.”

“Jurisdictions across the country have already taken steps to limit the use of rap lyrics as evidence in criminal trials, recognizing the potential for bias and the importance of separating artistic expression from the context of criminal behavior,” the release from the city council stated.

The city council also stated in its release that the resolution recognizes “the unique artistic expression found in rap lyrics and the potential for mischaracterization when these creative works are used as evidence in criminal trials.”

Council member Lewis believes the resolution is a significant step.

“Our resolution is a significant step toward rectifying an issue that has disproportionately affected individuals within marginalized communities. We must protect the freedom of artistic expression while ensuring that evidence used in criminal trials is relevant, reliable, and does not perpetuate bias. By urging the Georgia General Assembly to address this matter, we are fostering a more equitable and just criminal justice system for all,” said Council member Lewis.

It is not binding but state lawmakers are being asked to take up the issue.

