City of Atlanta set to unite for annual 404 Day celebration of community and culture

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s streets will come alive for the annual 404 Day celebration as ATLiens takeover during a citywide celebration of culture, community, and creativity.

Marching bands, classic cars, dance teams, and local performers will turn Peachtree Street into a living showcase of the city’s identity and legacy, highlighting the people, community and unmatched energy that make Atlanta unique.

The second annual 404 Day parade is a collaboration of four Atlanta-based businesses including Atlanta Influences Everything, Butter.ATL, Finish First, and the Trap Music Museum founded by Atlanta icon T.I. Together, they’ve unified their platforms to create community-driven experiences that give back to the city that built them.

Atlanta Influences Everything is not just a brand or a business. It’s a statement, a commitment to celebrating the people, culture, and history that shape the city.

Bem Joiner, co-founder of Atlanta Influences Everything, reflected on the parade’s growth.

“With intent, being responsible, and wanting to contribute and make a mark among the people who made the city what it is. The strategy is authenticity,” he said. “Organically, it’s going to grow in size and be a thing for decades.”

Tory Edwards, co-founder, described the inspiration behind the event.

“I’ve been to maybe 500 parades in my life. I remember when the Braves won in 1995. There was nothing like it. To have a moment close to that was surreal. It was a little bit emotional to walk down Peachtree and say we contributed to the legacy of the city that influences everything,” he said.

C.J. Williams, General Manager, Host, and Ambassador at the Trap Music Museum, shared how the museum’s involvement adds energy and culture to 404 Day.

“The welcoming and authentic vibe of the museum is a catalyst to start the day’s festivities, connect with friends and loved ones, enjoy beautiful art and exhibits, while partaking in some of the city’s best cocktail offerings,” Williams said.

Williams also highlighted Atlanta’s distinct culture, noting that the city’s music, style, food, and creativity all come together to define what makes it unique. Edwards agreed, noting the importance of contextualizing Atlanta’s influence for audiences outside the city.

“Representation isn’t a problem here as a Black entrepreneur. The context for people outside of Atlanta is what is important. We’re putting on for Atlanta to the world and we have to add that context. In Atlanta, Black people have been able to exist in every facet on every level and perform and be excellent. When you frame it from the outside looking in perspective, people wherever want to see us putting on and being who we are,” he said.

Joiner emphasized collaboration and extending the celebration across the city.

“While we were able to stretch the one day into a week’s worth of activities, the actual day is for everybody. You can see 404 Day in every aspect of Atlanta,” he said.

The parade will stretch approximately 1.1 miles along Peachtree Street, beginning at the Civic Center MARTA Station and ending at Underground Atlanta. Events are free and open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to use MARTA due to expected traffic.

Building on last year’s success with more than 3,500 participants and over 70 organizations, the parade features marching bands, classic cars, dance teams, and local performers.

Williams highlighted the museum’s contributions to 404 Day.

“Our involvement in the parade has become a must, as those gathered anticipate seeing 2 Chainz’s Caprice Classic in the procession. It has become a staple of the Trap Music Museum’s aesthetic and a fan favorite,” Williams said.

Community partners include Monday Night Brewing, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Grady Health System, Showcase Atlanta, and the Atlanta BeltLine.

This year’s 404 Day events officially powered by the 404 Collective include the 404 Fund Scholarship Gala held on Thursday, the Run Atlanta 404 Day 5K scheduled at Underground Atlanta on Saturday at 8 a.m., the 404 Day Parade at 10 a.m., and the 404 Day Block Party at Underground Atlanta from 12–5 p.m.

Edwards spoke on intentionality and protecting Atlanta culture from outside commercialization.

“With intent. We continue on the way we started and that’s just with intent and being responsible, and wanting to contribute and make a mark amongst the people who made the city what it is. The strategy is authenticity. Being civically engaged with a responsibility to protect the legacy and contribute to it. Organically it’s going to grow in size and be a thing for decades,” he said.

Joiner echoed the focus on community impact and highlighting those doing the work.

“The four companies joined forces and collaborated. It’s the act of collaboration period is what we’d like to see. The fact that it’s four Black businesses,” he said.

Williams explained why 404 Day matters for celebrating Atlanta’s culture.

“Atlanta has been and continues to be a hub for excellence in Black culture, music, business, nightlife, and community progression. Being a part of 404 Day means that we join with like-minded organizations and people in the city to uplift and celebrate the contributions that we make to the entire world,” Williams said.

The 404 Collective represents a commitment to Atlanta and its residents. The events are designed to celebrate culture, connect communities, and provide opportunities for giveback through programs like the 404 Fund Scholarship Gala.

Williams noted the collaborative effort behind 404 Day.

”Collaborating with so many amazing individuals, organizations, businesses, and community leaders who have Atlanta at heart and in soul creates an environment and an aura that can be felt throughout the whole city,” Williams said. “As we bring our genius, resources, and love for the city of Atlanta together, we create an ecosystem that can only be appreciated if you are in the mix. Once your feet touch the soil and you walk down the streets, it’s evident that Atlanta definitely influences everything.”

For more information and to register for events, visit 404weekend.com.