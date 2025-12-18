City of Atlanta implements holiday moratorium on construction

ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta has implemented a moratorium for the holidays.

There will be no lane, road, or sidewalks closed for construction on any City of Atlanta side streets, local streets, collectors, arterials, sidewalks, or easements from 6:00 AM, Tuesday, December 23, 2025, until 10:00 PM, Sunday, December 28, 2025, unless they were previously approved.

The city says its to improve access to all city streets for travel and excursions over the holidays.

Another similar moratorium will be in effect starting from 6:00 AM, Wednesday, December 31, 2025, until 5:00 AM, Friday, January 2, 2026. Again, ATLDOT states that previously approved lane and sidewalk closures may be permitted to remain in place.