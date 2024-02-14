Chris Tucker bringing stand-up comedy tour to Atlanta’s Fox Theatre next month

Chris Tucker

ATLANTA — Chris Tucker will bring his stand-up comedy show to the Fox Theatre on March 14.

Tickets for the Atlanta stop of his “The Legend Tour” go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

An artist presale will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15.

“I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it’s stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles. I’m looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there’s nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I’m excited to be back out on stage in my hometown of Atlanta,” Tucker said.

He is best known for the Rush Hour film franchise and the cult classic Friday.

