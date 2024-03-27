Chick-fil-A College Football HOF looking to fund incoming, current HBCU students (College Football Hall of Fame)

ATLANTA — On Tuesday, the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame announced the renewal of its partnership with Kia’s “Accelerate the Good” Program.

The program funds five HBCU scholarships for the upcoming academic year.

This marks the second year of the partnership.

Officials say the program aims to support incoming and current HBCU students to help supplement the cost of attending college.

“After successfully providing financial aid to five outstanding individuals last year, the program is again looking to fund five scholarships of $5,000 each to high school seniors planning to attend or students currently enrolled at a Historically Black College and University,” read the press release.

Applications will be accepted through May 31.

To apply, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale

Demonstrate an unmet financial need

Intent to major in one of the following disciplines: Sciences – Biology, Chemistry, Pre-Medicine, Physics, Applied Sciences, Material Sciences; Technology – Aeronautics, Automotive Sciences, Computer Sciences, Mechanical Sciences, Technical/Vocational Majors (involving machines, computers, technologies); Engineering– All engineering fields, such as Applied, Chemical, Civil, Electrical, Industrial, Mechanical, etc.; Arts – Design, Graphics, Architecture, Fashion, Fine Arts, Studio Arts, Motion Pictures/Television; Entertainment Arts (other design-driven arts); Math – Math, Applied Math, Statistics

Additionally, candidates must submit an official application, a current resume, an essay on why they should be selected, and an interview.

The College Football Hall of Fame Foundation said all materials can be submitted here.





