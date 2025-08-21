Chamblee police, metro Atlanta organization distribute food to more than 60 families

CHAMBLEE, GA — Chamblee police partnered with metro Atlanta organization 1PowerHouse this week to host a community food drive, serving more than 60 families at the Sienna Ridge Apartments.

Officers Monk and Garcia worked alongside 1PowerHouse to provide food and essential items, demonstrating the ongoing commitment of local law enforcement to the community.

The purpose was to help ensure families have access to the support and resources they need.

“We are grateful for the ongoing support and strong partnership with 1PowerHouse in serving our community,” Chamblee police said.

According to its website, 1PowerHouse’s mission is to “provide our youth and their families in need with the opportunity, dignity, and hope so they can possess the tools for change in themselves, their family, and their community. We strive to connect people through lending to alleviate poverty, to create a better world through kindness to people, while engaging with our community to help aide in the fight against hunger.”

Chamblee police, 1PowerHouse host community food drive (Chamblee Police Department)