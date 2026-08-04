CDC study examines invasive mold infections in metro Atlanta hospitals

ATLANTA — A new government study has identified mold infections as a potentially deadly threat for some patients in metro Atlanta hospitals.

CDC researchers reviewed cases between 2020 and 2024 and identified nearly 1,000 potential cases of invasive mold disease. About 450 patients were found to have invasive mold infections, and about one-third of those patients died while in the hospital.

Researchers say invasive mold diseases are rare. Most people become infected by inhaling mold spores, but infections can also occur through cuts or wounds or from contaminated medical equipment.

The study says mold spores do not cause serious health problems for most people. However, invasive mold infections can be life-threatening for older adults, cancer patients and others with weakened immune systems.

Researchers found hospitals can expect to see three to five cases of invasive mold disease each year for every 100 inpatient beds.

The CDC says the findings highlight the need for hospitals, especially those in areas prone to mold, to remain aware of potential cases.