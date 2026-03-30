Calls to Georgia Poison Center related to kratom exposure surging

ATLANTA — Calls to the Georgia Poison Centers linked to the herbal substance Kratom have spiked to record highs, according to a new report from the Atlanta-based CDC.

Kratom is used for pain relief, mood enhancement, and to help relieve opioid withdrawal symptoms.

WSB Health Reporter Sabrina Cupit says the FDA has warned consumers not to use kratom because of the risk of serious adverse events.

Patrick Filkins with the Georgia Poison Center says the state has seen a significant increase in cases.

“Since 2021, we’ve had about 543 cases of kratom exposure called into the Georgia Poison Center. It’s been a 66% increase between 2022 and 2025 alone,” Filkins said.

He also highlighted a major rise in exposures among children.

“One of the more concerning data points that we have is a 400% increase from 2024 and 2025 in exposures to kids five and under,” Filkins said, noting that gummies and lollipops are a major factor.

Seventy-six percent of the exposures in Georgia in 2025 required management at a healthcare facility, he added.

Georgia implemented the Kratom Consumer Protection Act in January 2025, restricting sales of high-concentration products and requiring they be kept behind the counter.

“If a new drug application (NDA) is submitted for kratom (or one of its components) to treat a specific medical condition, FDA will review the scientific data to determine if a drug product containing kratom (or its components) is safe and effective to treat that specific medical condition,” FDA officials said.

In November 2025, the state’s Attorney General issued an updated consumer warning about products falsely marketed as kratom but containing dangerous opioid-like substances.