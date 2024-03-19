Buying a home in metro Atlanta could soon be less expensive

Atlanta metro real estate

ATLANTA — The homebuying process may soon be less costly after the National Association of Realtors agreed to get rid of the 6% commission rate realtors are guaranteed to receive.

“That pains me to think about that,” said new Cobb County homeowner Shari Martin.

Until now, homebuyers like Martin did not have to worry about realtor fees because historically it has been the responsibility of the seller.

“We didn’t have to worry about that,” Martin said.

Buyers and sellers will now both be on the hook for their own realtor costs and fees. It is a historical decision after multiple lawsuits claimed commission rates contributed to higher home prices and expensive fees.

“I think everyone should qualify and interview agents to make sure they are getting the best agent for them,” said Metro Atlanta Realtor Eric Decker.

Decker said he is not so sure the change will in fact drive down home prices as much as it will likely impact the number of brokers in the business.

Meanwhile, homebuyers like Martin said she is equally as skeptical.

“Maybe [our realtor] would have charged more because of how much time she took with us,” said Martin.

