Busy Memorial Day travel weekend begins with higher prices at the pump

ATLANTA — Rising gas prices are adding to travel costs as millions of Americans prepare to hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend.

Transportation officials estimate about 45 million Americans are expected to travel during the holiday weekend, with Thursday and Friday expected to be the busiest days on the roads.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz continue to drive prices higher nationwide.

“If there is a definitive re-opening of the Strait, if the U.S. and Iran are both saying the same thing the relief will likely come rather quickly in a matter of days once an agreement is finalized and ships start sailing through the Strait,” De Haan said.

De Haan said prices are unlikely to return to pre-conflict levels until at least next year.

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline stood at $4.56 as of Thursday morning. Georgia’s statewide average remains more than 50 cents lower, giving drivers in the state some of the cheapest gas prices in the country.

De Haan said drivers looking to save money during long road trips should consider reducing their speed and using cruise control when possible.

“Whether it’s going 65 in a 75 or slowing the pace of acceleration, boosting fuel efficiency is outweighed by using cruise control and going slightly below the limit,” De Haan said.

ABC News correspondent Stephanie Ramos said transportation experts recommend travelers leave early in the morning or later at night to avoid the heaviest traffic congestion.

“The best bet is to hit the road early in the morning or wait until later at night to avoid the heaviest congestion. If you’re driving long distances, experts say to plan your gas stops ahead of time, prices can vary significantly along your route,” Ramos said.