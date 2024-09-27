Bulldogs fan used raft, rescued friend stuck in flood so they can go to UGA-Alabama game

ATLANTA — A common saying for SEC football fans is that “It just means more.”

A couple of Georgia Bulldogs fans exemplified just that in northwest Atlanta on Friday.

Using a small, inflatable water raft, a young man braved the flood water to rescue his friend on the other side of a cul-de-sac.

The young man told Channel 2 Sports Reporter Alison Mastrangelo that he had to save his friend immediately, so they could get to the UGA vs Alabama game in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

