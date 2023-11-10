Bulldog legend named ESPN College GameDay guest picker

ATHENS, Ga. — On social media former UGA star and current Philadelphia Eagle, Nolan Smith announced he will be the guest picker on ESPN’s College GameDay this Saturday.

“I’m not a celebrity but I will be your guest picker at 11:30 on Saturday and you know who I’m rooting for,” Smith said in an Instagram post. “Come watch me talk trash on stage and I will be back in Athens for the first time in a long time.”

Smith was a key player for Georgia’s back to back national championship teams. He was a permanent team captain on the 2022 team, even after missing the second half of the season due to an injury.

Smith was drafted in the first round by the Eagles. He has seven tackles on the season, including one sack.

Georgia will play No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday. The Bulldogs have a chance to clinch the SEC East with a win, locking up a berth in the SEC championship game.

College GameDay starts at 9 a.m. ET, with the Georgia game starting at 7 p.m. ET. Both will air on ESPN.

