Brookhaven police welcomes new K9 officer trained for patrol and narcotics detection

BROOKHAVEN, GA — The Brookhaven Police Department has added a new four-legged officer to its team.

K9 Recon, a Belgian Malinois, is now serving alongside Officer Fikes following the retirement of K9 Bane in February.

Recon was born in Croatia on Jan. 28, 2024, and was imported to the United States in February 2026 before being paired with Officer Fikes.

Police say Recon is trained for narcotics detection and patrol operations, including tracking suspects and missing people, recovering evidence, conducting searches and assisting with criminal apprehensions.

Recon completed his first certification in May 2026, officially marking his readiness to serve the Brookhaven community, officials said.

“Recon brings a level of skill and versatility that strengthens our ability to keep this community safe,” Officer Fikes said. “He’s not just a tool for the job, he’s a partner.”

The department thanked the Brookhaven Police Foundation for helping support the purchase of K9 Recon.