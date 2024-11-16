Brookhaven MARTA station reopens after construction

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — After a six-week closure, MARTA’s Brookhaven Station is officially back open.

The multi-week closure happened so construction crews could replace aging pavers on the train platform. Crews also performed other upgrades during the closure.

While the station was closed, the train service skipped the stop on the Gold Line and shuttles were used to take riders from Brookhaven to Lenox and Chamblee stations.

Some new additions to the station include new tile flooring, concrete pressured, washed and sealed. Also, a graffiti-resistant coating was applied, officials say.

Ahead of the closure, which began on Oct. 7, MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood said repairs were being done for safety reasons.

“The pavers on the platform at Brookhaven are in poor condition. We’ve repaired them as best we can over the years but it’s time to replace them before it becomes a safety hazard for our customers and creates accessibility challenges getting on and off the train,” Greenwood said previously.

Workers also added new warning strips to platform edges, installed new joint benches and trash cans and pressure washed, sealed and added graffiti-resistant coating to concrete, in addition to the new tiles and pavers.

The full Brookhaven Station project is expected to cost $13 million, officials said in a press release.