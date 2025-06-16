Brenau University teams up with four schools to help solve Georgia teacher shortage

These are the best nursing schools in Georgia, U.S. News & World Report says Brenau University: #153 in Best Nursing Schools: Master's. (PHOTO: Brenau University)
By WSB Radio News Staff

GAINESVILLE, GA — Brenau University is teaming up with four area schools to help solve the on-going teacher shortage in Georgia.

Brenau’s Kelly Brock-Simmons says the university’s Tiger-Teach program partners with Buford city schools, Forsyth County schools, Gainesville city schools and Hall County schools.

“It’s critically important that Georgia’s classrooms have high-impact teachers in front of our students.”

Educators will be able to pursue either an undergraduate or a graduate degree online at Brenau University at negotiated tuition rates.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!