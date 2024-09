Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 22: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves fields and throws to first base during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on July 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Austin Riley’s 2024 season is officially over.

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker announced Tuesday that Riley, who fractured his right hand a month ago, won’t return this season even if the Braves earn a National League wild card spot.

Snitker said CT scans showed that Riley’s hand wasn’t healing enough.

The Braves begin a crucial series Tuesday night against their rivals the New York Mets with a spot in the playoffs on the line.