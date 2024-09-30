Atlanta Braves secure spot in NL playoffs after split with Mets

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have made the postseason for the seventh consecutive season.

In a win or stay home situation, the Braves defeated their rival New York Mets in Game 2 of a doubleheader at Truist Park on Monday.

Atlanta earned the No. 5 seed in National League and will now travel to California to face No. 4 San Diego Padres.

The Mets earned the No. 6 seed and will face NL Central winners Milwaukee Brewers. No.1 seed Philadelphia Phillies and No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers received byes.

The question that remains from Monday’s doubleheader is who Atlanta will turn to in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

Before the second game of the doubleheader, the Braves scratched All-Star pitcher Chris Sale from the lineup due to back spasms. Sale completed the triple crown in pitching and is the front runner for Cy Young Award.

The best 2-of-3 series begins Tuesday night at Petco Park followed by Game 2 on Wednesday and if necessary Game 3 on Thursday.

NL WILD CARD SCHEDULE

Game 1: Tues. Oct 1, 8:38 p.m. ET

Game 2: Wed., Oct 2, 8:38 p.m. ET

Game 3: Thurs., Oct 3, 7:08 p.m. (if necessary