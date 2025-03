Abdul Aziz Khan (L), Rabia Khalid (top right) and Elliot Blake Bourgeois (bottom right)

ATLANTA, GA — A child who was abducted in Atlanta seven years ago is found safe in Colorado, and two people now face charges.

U.S. Marshal Kirk Taylor says Abdul “Aziz” Khan, now 14-years-old, was found with his non-custodial mother and her husband just outside of Denver.

Aziz and another child were taken into protective custody by authorities.

Aziz’s disappearance went viral after it was documented in Netflix’s “Unsolved Mysteries” series.