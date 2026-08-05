Boil water advisory affects northern Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — A boil water advisory remains in effect Wednesday for all of Rockdale County north of Interstate 20 following a water main break.

County officials say the advisory was issued after a contractor accidentally damaged a 12-inch water main near the intersection of Sigman Road and Rockbridge Road.

Residents in the affected area are urged to use bottled water or boil water intended for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice and food preparation. The county says water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute before use.

The advisory affects roughly half of Rockdale County, including much of Conyers.

Repair crews are working to fix the damaged water main, but the county has not provided an estimate for when the advisory will be lifted. Officials say affected customers will be notified as soon as the advisory ends.

Rockdale County Public Schools says it has turned off water fountains and brought in pallets of water for students and staff.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.