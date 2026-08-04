Funeral scheduled for metro Atlanta soldier killed in missile attack

KENNESAW, GA — The body of a metro Atlanta soldier killed in an Iranian missile attack is scheduled to return home on Tuesday.

Officials say Sgt. Tyler Feehan was one of two American soldiers killed in an attack on a military base in Jordan on July 18.

Feehan’s body is expected to arrive at McCollum Field in Kennesaw before being escorted to a funeral home in Woodstock, officials said.

His funeral is scheduled for Aug. 7.

Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered all flags in Georgia to be flown at half-staff Friday in Feehan’s honor.