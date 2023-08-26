Bob Barker, longtime host of popular tv game show “The Price is Right” passes away at 99

Bob Barker, mostly known for the popular tv game show, “The Price is Right” has passed away at age 99. He was also the host of “Truth or Consequences” years prior, from 1956 until 1975.

In a statement released from his publicist, Roger Neal, “It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us.”

In addition to hosting several other game shows throughout the years, Barker also hosted the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants from 1967 to 1987.

Baker does not have any children and never remarried after his wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon, passed away in 1981.













