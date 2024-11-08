Best places to “leaf watch” this weekend

According to the Georgia Forestry Commission, the foliage color change in Northwest Georgia is currently at its peak.

Leaf watchers can expect vibrant shades of orange, red, yellow, and bronze from oak and hickory trees.

Suggested Scenic Route:

Take Hwy 136 from i75 to Hwy 341.

Turn left on Hwy 341 / Hog Jawl Road.

Continue on Hog Jawl through Mountain Cove Farms and up Daughtery Gap to Hwy 157.

Turn right on Hwy 157.

Turn right on Scenic Hwy 189 (or continue on Hwy 136 to Cloudland Canyon State Park).

Follow Hwy 189 to Sunset Rock, Point Park, or Rock City.

Drop down into Chattanooga via Ochs Hwy / 58.

Turn right on Hwy 193 to get back to Hwy 136.

For those visiting North Central Georgia, leaf-viewing season is winding down and will likely conclude in the next week. To see vivid fall color displays, stay in lower elevations near Gainesville, Dawsonville, and Cumming.

Suggested Scenic Route:

State Route 136 North of Gainesville to Talking Rock in Pickens County is currently offering some great autumn colorations.

Amicalola Falls State Park in Dawson County is in peak fall color right now, but will soon begin moving towards past peak conditions with anticipated rainfall and increased winds in the short-term.

Around the Gainesville area in Hall County, Linwood Nature Preserve, Elachee Nature Science Center, and many other county and city parks are still showcasing some great fall colors ranging from bright yellow to orange to brilliant red!

Additionally, Sawnee Mountain Preserve in Forsyth County, offers many miles of hiking trails and a great overlook of the surrounding valley and north Georgia mountains on the Indian Seats Trail!

Northeast Georgia does not have the best leaf viewing this time of year. Leaves in high elevations are falling fast, and many trees are already bare. The lower elevations are still displaying some color which is expected to last another week.

Suggested Scenic Route:

The parks around any of the lakes and reservoirs make for great viewing and recreation now. Russel Lake State Park in Habersham County, Unicoi State Park, Toccoa Falls, Currahee, and Lake Rabun are great places to visit and view leaves this week.

>>GALLERY: November 6, 2024 Leaf Report Photos