‘Belts & Jackets’ safety tour launches ahead of Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA — A statewide push for safety on Georgia’s roads and waterways begins tonight as the “Belts & Jackets” safety tour officially kicks off. The campaign aims to reduce fatalities during the busy Memorial Day weekend by ensuring drivers are buckled up and boaters are wearing life jackets.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is partnering with law enforcement and game wardens across the state to promote awareness and increase enforcement. The initiative comes after a deadly 2024 holiday weekend that claimed 16 lives across Georgia.

“One life is too many, and what we’re trying to do is bring awareness so that we can drive those numbers down,” said Allen Poole, Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

Georgia State Patrol troopers will be out in full force, looking for seat belt violations, speeding, distracted driving, and impaired driving. Meanwhile, game wardens will patrol lakes, rivers, and other waterways to ensure boaters are following safety laws, particularly the requirement to wear life jackets.

Officials are emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy for unsafe behavior throughout the holiday weekend.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story